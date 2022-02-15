Israel to invest NIS 200m in first quantum computer

The Israel Innovation Authority and the Ministry of Defense directorate of research and development (MAFAT) have announced that they will allocate a budget of NIS 200 million to build Israel's first quantum computer.

Quantum computer capability will lay the technological infrastructure for future development in the fields of defense, economics and technology, engineering and science. Quantum computing, unlike conventional computing, involves advanced data processing based on quantum mechanics and allow the simultaneous processing of vast numbers of situations. Quantum processing allows a significant shortening of computing time and represents a major jump in computing capability.

The Israeli investment in quantum computing will be undertaken along two tracks. The Israel Innovation Authority will focus on developing and building a quantum computer infrastructure for running computing directly or with access to the cloud, mainly for the optimization or improvement of various components in quantum computing. The infrastructure will allow the testing of existing algorithms and will be available for R&D in all layers of hardware and software but will not include fabless installations. In the first phase, technology from abroad may be partially used to build and operate the infrastructure. Subsequently, this infrastructure will integrate quantum processors and technology developed in Israel.

The Ministry of Defense said that MAFAT will build a national center for quantum capabilities that will coordinate Israeli ecosystems around it for 'blue and white' capabilities. The new center will collaborate with academia, industry and national organizations and will deal with all levels of developing quantum processors, including hardware, control, optimization, algorithms, interfaces and more. The aim is to achieve a full quantum computer.

Israel Innovation Authority director general Dror Bin said that quantum computing capability is a technology that Israel cannot afford to ignore. He said that Israeli industry must develop knowhow and access to infrastructures in which it can develop engines of growth in those activities that it can succeed in leading.

MAFAT head Dr. Daniel Gold said that quantum computing is an important future element in state security and advanced technology and that initiating this measure as part of a national program represents a major step in consolidating Israel's independence in this field.

Investment in a quantum computer comes after investments of tens of millions of shekels in developing technology in companies and of researchers as part of the national program for quantum science and technology, which was initiated by MAFAT, the Israel Innovation Authority, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Science and Technology, with a budget of NIS 1.25 billion.

