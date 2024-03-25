Israel-US relations hit new low after US abstention at UN

After the US decision to abstain in the UN Security Council vote on a ceasefire in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled a trip to Washington by an Israeli delegation to discuss Rafah options, as relations between the Israel and US have hit a new low.

The UN resolution was proposed by the 10 countries who are not permanent members of the Security Council, and unlike with previous ceasefire resolutions, the US chose not to use its veto. The resolution adopted calls for an immediate ceasefire during Ramadan and the release of all the hostages held by Hamas. 14 countries voted for the resolution with none against and the US abstaining.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said, "Today we abstained in the US Security Council. Our vote does not indicate any change in policy. We have always said that we are in favor of a ceasefire together with the release of the hostages. We did not support the resolution because theire vwas no condemnation of Hamas."

Kirby told Channel 12 News, "There is no reason for a deterioration in relations. There is no change in policy and we continue to support Israel."

