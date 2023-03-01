Israeli 3D asset visualization co Hexa raises $20.5m

Israeli 3D asset visualization and management platform Hexa today announced the completion of a $20.5 million Series A round with investments from Point72 Ventures, Samurai Incubate, Sarona Partners, and HTC. This latest round brings the total funds raised by Hexa to $27.2 million.

Hexa was founded in 2018 by CEO Yehiel Atias, CPO Ran Buchnik and CTO Jonathan Clark. The company believes the Internet will increasingly become 3D and has created a proprietary tech stack that digitizes products like furniture and fashion using existing 2D images and AI, creating a new 3D model, a digital twin of the physical object. This digital twin can then be deployed on websites, social media and in AR applications. The models are also interactive. Consumers control the model with their cursor, allowing them to inspect the asset from any angle. Hexa provides storage, management, distribution, and analysis of the models its customers create.

Atias said, "We are convinced 3D content will be at the heart of all online and offline retail. You have to make it easy to use, inexpensive, and fast to return on your investment." Old methods of creating assets through photogrammetry or lidar scanning are less accurate and more expensive.

Macy’s, Logitech, Unity and Crate & Barrel are among the dozens of companies that now use the Hexa 3D platform for making, managing and deploying their 3D assets. The models can be moved onto any web page, social media site, or game engine with a snippet of code. Hexa’s 3D Viewer facilitates parallel processing, loading at the maximum frames per second without sacrificing computational power. 3D models load as quickly as 2D images and are immediately interactive.

Clark said, "Taking a product library, converting it to 3D, inspecting it and deploying it is a tremendous undertaking. But we’ve eliminated the pain points with a fast, scalable solution to a very specific problem everyone selling anything in the Metaverse is going to encounter."

Hexa has 100 employees worldwide working in engineering and business development, and the company will use the new funding to support further expansion.

