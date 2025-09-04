Israeli AI cybersecurity co Sola Security raises $35m

Israeli AI cybersecurity company Sola Security announced today the completion of a $35 million Series A financing round led by existing investor S32 and joined by M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund, and New Era Capital Partners. All existing investors, including venture capitalist Mike Moritz, S Capital, and Glilot Capital Partners joined the round. The company, which raised $30 million last year has now raised a total of $65 million. This is a large amount for a company that was only founded last year.

The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Guy Flechter (former CEO and cofounder of Cider Security, acquired by Palo Alto Networks) and Ron Peled (former Global CISO of LivePerson and strategic security consultant to startups),

They set out to build a solution which would make cybersecurity faster and easier to tackle, without compromising the quality and safety these solutions provide. In the six months since emerging from stealth, Sola Security has attracted more than 2,000 users who created over 1,000 custom security apps with Sola’s generative AI, spanning from identity and access management, to cloud security, posture and configuration management, compliance, and more.

