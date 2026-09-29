Israeli AI agent security co Reco raises $50m

Israeli AI agent security company Reco today announced it has raised $50 million including a strategic investment from AT&T Ventures and support from new investors Forestay and Quadrille Capital. The latest investment brings Reco’s total funding to $135 million and will be used, the company says, to expand sales, partnerships, channels and customer support.

The company adds that the new funding follows growing demand from Fortune 500 companies as agents become embedded across the agentic enterprise, from applications and collaboration tools to browsers, copilots and automated workflows.

Reco allows security teams to understand which agents are active, what identities and permissions they use, what data and systems they can reach, which workflows they can initiate and how risky access can be reduced or revoked.

Tel Aviv-based Reco was founded by CEO Ofer Klein, CTO Tal Shapira and CPO Gal Nakash.

Klein says, "Agents are gaining access to business applications and data faster than many organizations can map or govern those connections. AT&T’s participation as both a customer and strategic investor reflects the need for security that follows agents across enterprise ecosystems. This funding will help Reco expand sales, partnerships and customer support as more large enterprises move agents into production."

Reco’s platform is built on the Reco Graph, which maps the relationships among agents, identities, applications, permissions, data and workflows. This identity and posture context enables security teams to discover agents and AI-enabled tools, prioritize risk based on business impact and remediate with precision. Instead of forcing teams to choose between blocking AI adoption and accepting unmanaged exposure, Reco helps organizations reduce excessive permissions, revoke outdated access, disable risky integrations and enforce policy without disrupting legitimate workflows.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 29, 2026.

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