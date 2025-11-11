Israeli AI agents co Wonderful raises $100m

Three months after raising $34 million and just nine months after it was founded, Israeli AI agents company Wonderful has announced the completion of a $100 million financing round led by Index Ventures. Estimates, which were not confirmed by the company, are that Wonderful’s valuation is about $700 million, reflecting the great appetite of venture capitalists to enter at high valuations in young companies that are at the core of the AI industry. This is not just hype - Wonderful's revenue is growing rapidly, and it is expected to end the year with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $ 8-10 million, according to a source close to the company.

Wonderful is in the growing field of AI agents- smart software that is able to manage organizational processes on its own and replace human employees in tasks such as customer service, training, accounting and compliance management. The Israeli company has developed a platform that allows users to create digital agents, manage them and manage the communication between them. Wonderful has identified several organizational processes - such as customer service - and implemented them with generic agents that can be customized for different companies on demand and communicate with customers through various channels such as online chat, phone calls and email. The agents often work with each other, check each other and improve each other. One AI agent can "listen" to the conversations of another agent providing customer service and replicate it or even build it from scratch using a simulation that includes many fictitious conversations.

Wonderful is not the only company in the market. It competes with startups like Adept, which develops general agents, and Cursor and Cognition, which develop code development agents, as well as with veteran companies like Salesforce, which markets customer service and sales software to large organizations, and offers its agents as a complementary product. Wonderful claims that the advantage of its product lies in the fact that it is leaner, was designed in advance for the era of creative AI, and that it already serve dozens of customers in a range of sectors: banking, credit, retail, infrastructure and manufacturing plants.

The company currently has 120 employees in development and marketing including large teams adapting the product to the customer. Wonderful was founded in early 2025 by CEO Bar Winkler, who previously founded and sold Approve to Tipalti, and CTO Roey Lalazar, who previously founded a location company based on AI called Kaps. Other investors in the company include Insight Partners, which led the previous round of investment, IVP Fund, Bessemer and Vine.

Is Winkler worried that armies of AI agents will replace human workers and increase the rate of layoffs in the industry? "AI agents already know how to do complex things today, and it will only get better - I see that many companies are changing their workforce, but it does not necessarily involve layoffs. In any case, we are not currently seeing significant changes in the job market, but there is no telling what will happen in the future."

