Israeli AI cardiac ultrasound co UltraSight raises $13m

Israeli AI cardiac ultrasound company UltraSight (formerly OnSight Medical) announced today that it has closed a $13 million Series B financing round with the participation of the Yozma Group Korea, Atain Specialty Insurance Company and the Weizmann Institute of Science The investment will be used to advance US clinical programs for UltraSight's real time, AI guidance for cardiac ultrasound in a variety of care settings.

UltraSight CEO Davidi Vortman said, "UltraSight provides a novel and versatile platform that addresses the unmet needs of patients and physicians. This financing round places us on the path to become a leading player in the ultrasound industry."

UltraSight’s AI platform provides the engine for ultrasound devices to conduct sonography at the point of care, helping more patients be accurately diagnosed and treated.

UltraSight also announced the strengthening of its medical and scientific advisory board with the appointment of Al Lojewski, former General Manager Cardiology Solutions at GE Healthcare, Laurance Grossman, MD, Radiologist at Cleveland Clinic, and Andrew Cleeland, CEO of Fogarty Innovation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 11, 2021

