Israeli AI clinical platform Navina raises $15m

Israeli AI-powered clinical platform for primary care Navina today announced the completion of a $15 million Series A financing round led by Vertex Ventures Israel and with the participation of Schusterman Family Investments (SFI) and existing investor Grove Ventures. This brings the company’s total funding to $22 million. The new funding will allow Navina to accelerate investment in its AI technology, and expand within physician groups and the enterprise healthcare market.

Navina uses medically-informed AI to replace disorganized patient data with an intuitive Patient Portrait - a logical grid that makes it possible for every primary care physician to assess even the most complex cases in minutes. Navina solves the point-of-care data crisis with a physician-centric platform for assessment, diagnosis and care.

Navina’s rapid adoption by thousands of physicians confirms the urgent need for innovative AI to organize the vast amounts of data they face. The platform has already demonstrated measurable clinical and economic impact for multi-specialty and primary care physician groups nationwide. As further evidence of Navina’s potential, the company was invited by the American Academy of Family Physicians to be part of their Innovation Lab.

Navina has created an AI-based model that understands the complex language of primary care patient data. The platform gives clinicians immediate comprehension of the entire patient record, providing the precise data they need, offering recommendations, and making even the most challenging cases reviewable in minutes. Navina’s AI-based insights bring potentially missed diagnoses to the attention of physicians, highlighting opportunities for better, more preventive patient care.

Navina has also proven that it can substantially increase practice revenue, particularly in the value-based world where accountability and better clinical outcomes mean better economics. Since adopting the platform, groups are seeing significant increases in HCC-RAF (Risk Adjustment Factor) scores, which translates into millions of dollars in revenue.

The Tel Aviv-based company was founded by CEO Ronen Lavi and CTO Shay Perera.

Lavi said, "We started Navina to help physicians make the most of all the digital data that is overwhelming them. Navina delivers deep patient understanding in a quick view, and will become core to every physician-patient interaction. As new sources of patient data emerge, telehealth grows in its acceptance and COVID continues to pressure physicians, Navina will become indispensable to relieving their stress and supporting more responsive patient care. We are honored that Vertex, Schusterman Family Investments, and Grove Ventures - who has been with us since the beginning - are committed to our vision of a new era of AI-powered care."

