Israeli AI code correction co Lightrun raises $70m

Israeli startup Lightrun, which has developed solutions for real-time monitoring and correction of code, has announced the completion of a $70 million Series B financing round led by Accel and Insight Partners, with participation from Citi, Glilot Capital, GTM Capital, and Sorenson Capital. This brings the total amount raised by the company to $110 million.

The company was founded in 2019 by CEO Ilan Peleg and CTO Leonid Blouvshtein. Lightrun has 82 employees including 62 in its Tel Aviv development center and the remainder in its New York offices.

The company has developed technology that allows developers to monitor and diagnose software faults while they are running, without having to shut down the system or release a new version. Unlike traditional approaches, the Lightrun platform allows users to add monitoring and testing tools directly to the running software, thus identifying and fixing problems quickly. The solution, which is designed primarily for development and infrastructure management teams in large enterprises, integrates AI to speed up the process of detecting and fixing faults, the company says.

Lightrun explains that while activities such as writing code and testing have undergone automation processes, detecting and handling bugs remains largely a manual process. Thus Lightrun is striving to change this through the real-time autonomous correction that its platform offers. The current funding comes after a year of significant growth - according to the company, with a more than 4-fold increase in revenue as well as doubling the number of its employees. Lightrun's customers include giant companies such as Microsoft, Salesforce, Citi and AT&T.

Insight Partners managing director Teddie Wardi said: "We’ve supported Lightrun from the early days because of the team’s deep understanding of developer workflows and their vision for autonomous remediation. As production incidents become more frequent and costly, Lightrun is delivering what enterprises need now: a proactive, scalable solution that keeps systems reliable and teams focused."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 28, 2025.

