Israeli AI code review co Qodo raises $70m

Israeli AI code review and governance platform company Qodo today announced the completion of a $70 million Series B financing round, bringing the total funds raised by the company to $120 million. The round was led by Qumra Capital, with participation from Maor Ventures, Phoenix Venture Partners, S Ventures, Square Peg, Susa Ventures, TLV Partners, Vine Ventures, Peter Welender, and Clara Shih.

Qodo was founded in 2018 by CEO Itamar Friedman and CPO Dedy Kredo. Customers include Walmart, Nvidia, Red Hat, Box, Intuit, Ford Motors, and monday.com,

As organizations accelerate the adoption of AI-driven development, the gap between rapid code generation and reliable, high quality code verification is becoming a critical challenge. Qodo’s platform has the ability to identify subtle logic errors, cross-file inconsistencies, and architectural violations while minimizing noise for developers. While most AI review tools evaluate what changed, Qodo evaluates what that change impacts, across repositories, against codebase history, and measured against the engineering standards an organization has defined. The result is an AI code review layer built for the trust and governance requirements of enterprise software development.

Friedman said, "The era of unverified AI software development is over," said Itamar Friedman, CEO and co-founder of Qodo. "At Qodo, we are building a ‘system of record’ for code quality and trust, as enterprises shift from experimental AI to mission-critical automation. With this new financing, we can empower organizations to move fast with confidence, knowing every line of code is safe, reliable, and aligned with their standards."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2026.

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