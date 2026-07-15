Israeli AI cybersecurity co Oak raises $60m

Israeli cybersecurity company Oak has emerged from stealth to complete raising $60 million in seed funding. The company is developing an AI-based platform for managing identities and permissions in organizations, an area that has become more complex with the introduction of AI agents, service accounts, and automated systems into work environments.

The round was co-led by Accel, Greylock Partners, and CRV, with participation from Hetz Ventures, AlphaDrive Ventures, and strategic angel investors.

Oak was founded in December 2025 by CEO Shai Morag and CPO Tal Marom. The company has 50 employees in Israel and San Francisco and will hire more staff for its development center in Israel. Morag said, "The market has reached a breaking point, and I had the chance to bring together the people who understand identity, security, and AI best. I’ve built several companies in this space, so I understand why identity has stayed broken for so long. The tools were never built to work as one, and adding more of them was never going to fix it. Oak is the platform the industry has needed for twenty years and could never build until now."

Marom added, "We spent months speaking with more than 100 CISOs and IAM leaders, and they all share the same problems of running too many disconnected tools, being unable to see how access is used, and no way to govern AI agents. Just as CNAPP consolidated the fragmented cloud security stack, identity is now at that same inflection point, and Oak is designed to be the platform that brings it all together and turbocharges the security teams defending the enterprise."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 15, 2026.

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