Israeli AI data loss prevention co Jazz raises $61m

Israeli AI Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Jazz today emerged from stealth and announced $61 million in seed and Series A financing, led by Glilot Capital Partners and Team8, with participation from Ten Eleven Ventures (1011vc), Merlin Ventures, Encoded Ventures, MassMutual Ventures as well as leading cybersecurity entrepreneurs. This funding will enable the company to expand worldwide, increase enterprise adoption, and build engineering, research, and marketing capabilities.

Jazz has introduced a new Data Loss Prevention (DLP) model, combining a forensic endpoint agent for total visibility with an agentic investigator that deeply understands context and intent, delivering clear, pre-investigated answers instead of alerts.

Jazz was founded by CEO Ido Livneh, chief AI office Jake Turetsky, CTO Yonatan Zohar and CBO Noam Issachar.

Livneh said, "For years, security leaders have been stuck choosing between protecting their data and maintaining their business agility. Traditional DLP was built on rigid rules that don’t understand how modern work actually happens, which leaves teams drowning in noise while real risks slip through. Jazz changes that by deeply understanding intent and context in every incident, finally delivering meaningful risk reduction without slowing the business down."

Instead of requiring teams to predict and write rules for every scenario, Jazz employs an autonomous agentic investigator that learns the organization's business processes and analyzes the full context of every event - the user, the data, and system, and the business process - to determine intent, automatically distinguishing between legitimate workflows and actual risk.

Jazz says that in one 5,000-employee customer deployment, Jazz reduced daily DLP noise from tens of thousands of low-confidence detections to an average of just ten pre-investigated incidents per day, so teams could focus on the few moments that really mattered. Customers include Lemonade, AlphaSense and CAVA.

