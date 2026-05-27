Israeli AI defense-tech co Airis Labs raises $60m

Israeli AI defense-tech company Airis Labs today emerged from stealth, announcing it has raised $60 million in total funding, including a $31 million Series B financing round led by PSG Equity with participation from previous investors, including TLV Partners, Stepstone Group, Redseed Ventures and angel investors Eyal Waldman, Jeff Horing, Yasmin Lukatz, and David Chinn.

Airis Labs turns unstructured visual data from smartphones, social media, digital forensics, security and body cameras, and drones into machine-readable intelligence, defining a new category called User-Generated Field Intelligence, distinct from traditional video analytics, open-source intelligence, or generic data fusion.

Founded in 2023 and operational in government organizations worldwide, the company's video-first AI platform turns the flood of visual data into real-time, actionable understanding, ingesting all visual sources, including unstructured, user-generated content, into a single, unified intelligence source. AI agents scale infinitely across missions, helping ensure critical signals are never missed and empowering analysts by freeing up their time to focus on the judgment calls only they can make.

Airis Labs was cofounded by CEO Noam Friedman, CPO Rotem Abeles and GM Us Amos Lahav.

Friedman said, "Government teams do not have a shortage of raw visual data. They have a shortage of machine-readable understanding. The next generation of AI used by government agencies needs to understand the physical world: what happened, where it happened, what changed, what matters, and what requires human judgment. Airis gives analysts and operators the clarity to act faster and with greater confidence."

Unlike most AI platforms developed in controlled lab environments, Airis was built in the field. Within months of its founding, the platform was operational under real-world conditions, fragmented video feeds, massive data volumes, and high-stakes outcomes. That early deployment shaped a product trusted by government organizations worldwide to date, validated by the analysts who rely on it, not by benchmarks.

"Airis Labs is the rare company that was born from a deep understanding of the problem space," said Eyal Waldman, Airis board member and Former founder-CEO of Mellanox Technologies (acquired by NVIDIA). "The founders understand the mission because they've lived it. That's not something you can replicate, and it's why I'm proud to back them."

The new funds will be used to expand US operations, hire new employees, and accelerate product development.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 27, 2026.

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