Israeli AI efficiency co PointFive raises $60m

Israeli AI and cloud efficiency company PointFive today announced the completion of a $60 million Series B financing round led by Accel, with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Entrée Capital, Perpetual Growth, Vesey Ventures, Sheva Ventures and Index Ventures.

The company, which saw a sixfold increase in annual recurring revenue in 2024 and 2025, says it will use the new capital for product development and marketing expansion.

PointFive has developed a platform that identifies root-cause waste across cloud infrastructure, data platforms, and AI workloads, then routes automated recommendations to engineers to fix the situation. Customers report cloud cost savings of 30%, with an average ROI of more than 1000% based on actual dollar savings achieved, the company says.

PointFive is launching a new platform experience, the AI Efficiency OS, and a companion product, TokenShift, to address the growing governance, visibility, and cost crises in AI:

PointFive was founded in January 2023 by CEO Alon Arvatz, CPO Gal Ben David and CTO Amir Hozez. The company has over 100 employees in its offices in Tel Aviv, London and the US.

Arvatz said, "Every company is now an AI company, and every AI company is about to get a bill it did not budget for. The old playbook was never built for this: tag everything, build a dashboard, and hope someone acts on it. PointFive finds the waste at the source and puts the fix in the engineer's hands. That is the only way efficiency scales."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.