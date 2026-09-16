Israeli AI English tutor Loora raises $22m

Israeli AI English tutor Loora has announced the completion of a $22 million Series B financing round for its English-learning app, which has already amassed a user base of about 15 million people worldwide, including about 200,000 in Israel.

Founded by Roy Mor and Yonti Levin, the company has reportedly doubled its revenue over the past year, reaching annual recurring revenue (ARR) of tens of millions of dollars. The financing round was led by two new investors: US-based Union Tech Ventures and Vgames, an Israeli fund specializing in gaming and consumer-facing applications. Existing investors Israel’s Emerge, Hearst Ventures, and QP Ventures also participated in the round.

The need for Loora’s app stems from a shortage of teachers in the education system and the high cost of living, which drives the price of private tutoring up to thousands of shekels a month. This has spawned a new wave of AI-based apps for learning various skills. For example Nir Erez and Roi Bick, the founders of the Moovit app, created Vimi, an AI-powered app for learning arithmetic and mathematics.

There is no shortage of English-learning apps in app stores. Duolingo is the most famous and many students are already experimenting with direct language learning using conversational AI engines like ChatGPT and Gemini. Loora promises a virtual private tutor of sorts that knows the user well and guides them through every level, all the way to fluency.

"While general AI models are capable of holding conversations and answering questions across a wide range of topics, they aren't built to lead a personalized, ongoing learning process aimed at language acquisition," the company explains. "Loora has built a massive database based on hundreds of millions of real interactions between learners and the system. This database allows us to measure which teaching methods lead to persistence, improvement, and language mastery, and to continuously tailor the learning path to each user. While a general language model knows how to hold a conversation, Loora was built to turn every conversation into an effective learning experience."

Another distinguishing feature of Loora is that it integrates models from various providers to leverage the unique strengths of each - including GPT, Claude, and open-source models.

The app offers a three-month subscription for NIS 150 NIS, an annual subscription for NIS 400 NIS (33.33 NIS/month), or a monthly plan for NIS 69.90 per month, all providing unlimited service.

"English is a significant gateway to a completely different future."

Loora also reports signing distribution agreements with over 100 companies, governments, and universities worldwide that offer the service to their employees or students. The typical Loora user is aged 25-55, with 72% of users studying English to advance their careers.

The company’s usage data illustrates how users incorporate the app into their daily routines: one user from Germany dedicated about 40% of conversations to politics; a user from India discussed 38 different topics with the system across 49 conversations, ranging from water sports to philosophy; and another user did not miss a single day of practice for 1,377 consecutive days.

"The data show that it is precisely the freedom to discuss each user's personal interests, as opposed to following pre-structured lessons, which enables the system to turn every conversation into an opportunity for effective learning and language acquisition," the company stated.

Mor said, "Those who already speak English tend to underestimate the scope of opportunities the language unlocks. For most of the world, English is the most significant gateway to advancement, a better job, university admission, or a completely different future. Today, people using Loora in Mexico, Japan, Germany, Brazil, and other countries get the same private tutor who previously cost around $50 an hour for about $10 a month. This funding round enables us to extend the possibility of a better future to even more people."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2026.

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