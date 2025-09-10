Israeli AI no-code platform Blocks raises $10m

Israel AI-powered no-code platform Blocks has completed a $10 million seed round led by monday.com, its first-ever investment, with participation from Qumra Capital and Entree Capital.

Blocks says the funding will accelerate its mission to to let everyone create custom work tools and AI agents simply by detailing their needs using everyday language. The company breaks technological barriers by enabling professionals to describe the tool they need using plain language and build custom applications, intelligent agents, or integrated systems with AI. Whether a standalone AI agent to enrich leads or a custom inventory management system, Blocks helps teams from any industry get the tools they need for their unique workflow in a matter of minutes.

Founded earlier this year by CEO Michal Lupu and CTO Tal Haramati, former Monday.com employees, Blocks combines an AI app builder with smart AI agents that act as productivity multipliers. These agents go beyond storing data-they extract it, analyze it, act on it, and coordinate across systems automatically, while professionals maintain control over how the custom tools behave. Blocks also integrates with existing platforms like HubSpot CRM, LinkedIn, Gmail, monday.com boards, Notion, and Snowflake, ensuring the custom apps and smart agents built in Blocks work with your existing systems. This represents a shift in work tools: from passive systems that require constant human input to intelligent tools that actively perform work.

Lupu says, "During my seven years leading product growth at monday.com, I saw how no-code platforms improved efficiency in the workplace. With AI, the barrier to building software has decreased dramatically, and Blocks takes this a step further-giving professionals a simple way to create intelligent work tools and AI agents tailored to their exact needs. We’ve built a workspace where teams can collaborate, automate, and connect their systems seamlessly - so anyone, from a founder to a farmer, can save time and focus on the work that really matters." Monday.com co-CEO Roy Mann adds, "Having worked closely with Michal and Tal during their years as senior leaders at monday.com, we’ve seen firsthand their deep understanding of workplace productivity challenges and their ability to build solutions that serve users. As monday.com’s first-ever investment, we’re backing founders we know and trust, leaders who know how to tackle one of the biggest opportunities in the future of work, and we couldn’t be more excited to support their journey."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 10, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.