Israeli AI offensive security co Novee raises $51.5m

Israeli AI offensive security company Novee today announced its emergence from stealth with $51.5 million in total funding, led by YL Ventures, Canaan Partners, and Oren Zeev (Zeev Ventures).

Novee provides continuous, AI-driven penetration testing, simulating the sophisticated tactics of real-world hackers. The company has developed a penetration testing platform that uncovers novel vulnerabilities, including complex business logic flaws that previously only the most advanced manual penetration testers could find. From initial exploit validation to automated retesting, Novee provides an end-to-end loop that confirms critical risks are not just identified but permanently removed.

While other AI penetration testing platforms rely on generic AI models optimized for text and general reasoning, Novee has built a proprietary, purpose-trained AI model designed specifically for offensive security. Trained on real-world exploitation techniques, tools, and workflows, Novee’s proprietary AI model outperformed frontier LLMs such as Gemini 2.5 Pro and Claude 4 Sonnet by over 55%, the company said, on constrained web exploitation challenges, achieving up to 90% accuracy where general-purpose models typically plateau at around 65%.

Novee was founded in May 2025 by CEO Ido Geffen, COP Gon Chalamish, and CTO Omer Ninburg, veteran offensive security leaders from the Israel Defense Force’s most elite cybersecurity programs, who led nation-state-level offensive security operations.

Geffen tells "Globes," "I've been in the cybersecurity world for about 20 years. I started as a combat soldier and paramedic in the Yahalom unit, continued my studies in computer science, and worked for about a decade in the General Security Service (Shin Bet) in the field of cybersecurity, where I also received an award from the Prime Minister."

He adds, "Penetration testing has until now been a manual, expensive and periodic process," and that the company has actually trained "a dedicated AI model for offensive cyber, which allows such tests to be carried out continuously and at a high level. As cyber attackers use more AI and attacks become faster and more complex, the only way to defend is to find the vulnerabilities before they do. In less than four months, we managed to raise a significant Series A financing round and now our focus is on expanding operations in the US, after we have established a product and a team that work well."

