Israeli AI security co Alice raises $140m

Israeli AI trust, safety, and security company Alice today announced the completion of a $140 million financing round led by Apax Digital, with participation from new and existing investors including Samsung, SentinelOne, Maj Invest, MoreTech, Phoenix Insurance, Norwest, CRV, Vintage, Grove and Highland Europe.

Sources inform "Globes" that the financing round, which brings the total amount raised by Alice to $280 million, was completed at a company valuation of $800 million. The company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) is approaching $100 million.

Founded as ActiveFence by CEO Noam Schwartz, CTO Iftach Orr, and CCO Alon Porat, Alice has tracked how malicious actors exploit the world’s largest digital platforms, building a massive proprietary dataset of real-world threats. Alice uses that intelligence to predict and prevent attacks on AI systems, keeping digital systems safe.

Schwartz said, "AI builders should be able to trust their models to do exactly what they were built to do. The only way to earn that trust is to stress test models and agents every day and guard them with defenses built from real attacks. For years, our teams have been embedded with the world's leading platforms and AI labs, finding failures before deployment. Now we are bringing that capability to every AI lab and enterprise launching AI in production."

Alice provides AI safety solutions across the full lifecycle of AI systems. During training, Alice’s researchers help frontier labs, including Anthropic, Google, and Nvidia, simulate malicious prompts and agentic tasks to identify and prevent dangerous or unpredictable model behavior, and harden models against jailbreaks and prompt injection attacks.

The company will use the funding to further advance its AI platform, deepening the technology that tests, defends, and monitors AI models across their lifecycle, expanding the team behind Rabbit Hole, its proprietary dataset of real-world adversarial and harmful content, to keep pace with attacks that evolve by the day, and scaling its go-to-market organization serving foundation model labs and enterprises building with AI.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 25, 2026.

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