Israeli AI security co Bay raises $50m

Israeli AI security platform Bay today emerged from stealth with $50 million in funding, just nine months after the company was founded. The financing includes a $37 million Series A led by Battery Ventures and a previously undisclosed $13 million seed led by YL Ventures and Striker. Micron Ventures, M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund and Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport also participated in the Series A.

The company operates in the field of AI agent security - software based on AI that can perform tasks independently, including accessing enterprise data, operating systems, and modifying data. As organizations grant these agents greater authority, the risk of mistaken and dangerous actions, which could expose sensitive data or damage organizational systems also rises.

Bay’s platform addresses this risk by evaluating agents' actions in real-time, before they are executed. It assesses each action against the specific task assigned to the agent and its prior activity, then determines whether to permit the action, block it, or refer it for human approval. For instance, an action that might be legitimate within the context of one task could be considered dangerous in the context of another. According to the company, the system enables organizations to expand their use of autonomous agents without compromising oversight.

Customers include Micron, Wix, and Peloton

Bay currently serves dozens of organizations globally, including Wix, ClickUp, and Micron. The company says that Fortune 100 firms utilizing the system have successfully tripled their usage of autonomous AI agents. The system is deployed via the organization's existing security tools; it includes the capability to analyze agent activity and recommend security policies based on how those agents are used.

Bay was founded in early 2026 by CEO Yuval Zacharia, CPO Aner Morag and VP R&D Boris Danilovich. Zacharia served as an intelligence officer in IDF Unit 8200, where she managed a department of 50 people, and later underwent training in cyberattack operations. Following her military service, she served as Head of Research and AI at cybersecurity firm Hunters. Morag, also a Unit 8200 graduate, was among the first employees at Noname Security, where he led product and development efforts. Danilovich was an early employee at Preempt Security, which was acquired by CrowdStrike and he then managed a team of about 90 engineers across Israel and the US.

The company has 35 employees, most of whom are based in Israel. The funds raised will be used to expand product and development teams, as well as to scale sales and marketing operations in the US and Europe.

Zacharia says, "The challenge lies in expanding the use of AI agents without losing control. We built Bay to secure an organization’s entire range of AI use cases within a single platform, enabling companies to adopt new tools more quickly and securely."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.