Israeli AI security co Sweet Security raises $75m

Israeli AI security company Sweet Security today announced the completion of a $75 million Series B financing round led by Evolution Equity Partners, with participation from Munich Re Ventures, Glilot Capital Partners, and Key1 Partners. This brings the total amount raised by the company to $120 million.

The company says the investment will accelerate global expansion and product innovation to meet rapidly growing enterprise demand for real-time protection across the entire cloud, AI systems, and production environments. Sweet Security, which develops Runtime CNAPP and AI security solutions has also introduced new AI security capabilities that secure models, agents, and the full AI lifecycle, further strengthening its leadership in the emerging Runtime CNAPP and AI security market.

The company was founded in 2022 by CEO Brig. Gen (res.) Dror Kashti, CPO Col. (res.) Eyal Fisher and VP R&D Orel Ben Ishay, all veterans of elite Israeli army technology units. Sweet Security has 70 employees in Israel and the US.

Kashti said, "No one else approaches runtime cloud and AI protection the way we do. Cloud attacks no longer follow predictable patterns - they evolve dynamically, just like the AI systems enterprises are now building. Protecting those environments demands real-time understanding of how models, agents, and workloads behave - not static snapshots of configurations."

