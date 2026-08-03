Israeli AI security co Zenity raises $125m

Israeli AI security and governance platform, which is built for AI agents Zenity today announced the completion of a $125 million Series C financing round led by Norwest. Also participating were new investors Qumra Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Hitachi Ventures and LG Technology Ventures as well as previous investors Vertex Ventures, Third Point Ventures, DTCP and Intel Capital.

The new funds will speed up Zenity's global expansion, platform innovation and ability to meet rapidly growing enterprise demand for AI agent security.

Zenity’s platform gives security teams the visibility, enforcement and response capabilities needed to secure every agent in the modern environment, so risks are reduced early, boundaries are enforced in real-time and every incident makes the platform stronger.

The company, which was founded by CEO Ben Kliger and CTO Michael Bargury, was chosen as one of "Globes" ten most promising startups in 2025.

Kliger said, "Enterprise AI is skyrocketing. AI experimentation is long over and any organization on the planet is promoting AI agents at velocity and adoption rates never seen before in any tech wave. AI agents change everything in the way that we all work and operate as enterprises are promoting agentic AI in SaaS, on local devices with coding agents and agentic browsers and in their public cloud infrastructure. They are rebuilding their infrastructure with agentic infrastructure and employees that access enterprise data, tools, and own business processes and decisions. Michael and I founded Zenity on the belief that software development has changed and is not only reserved for highly skilled engineers, and that it requires an entirely new approach to cybersecurity."

The majority of Zenity’s customers are Fortune 500, Global 2000 and other leading global organizations, including SoftBank Corp. Across financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, energy, manufacturing and other highly regulated industries, these organizations rely on Zenity to securely govern and scale AI agents. Its longest-standing customers include many Fortune 50 companies. Zenity has tripled revenue in each of the past two years and is on track to triple revenue again in 2026.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 3, 2026.

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