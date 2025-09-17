Israeli AI security lab Irregular raises $80m

Israeli AI security lab Irregular today announced the completion of a $80 million financing round led by Sequoia Capital and Redpoint Ventures, with participation from Swish Ventures, as well as from notable angel investors including Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport, and Eon CEO Ofir Ehrlich. Formerly known as Pattern Labs, Irregular has millions of dollars in annual revenue.

The company works closely with leading AI labs like OpenAI and Anthropic to mitigate cybersecurity risks posed by advanced AI models while protecting the models from cyber attacks. By partnering with leading frontier labs like OpenAI and Anthropic, Irregular tests foundation models to test both their potential for misuse in cyber operations and their resilience when targeted by attackers. With deep roots in both AI and cybersecurity, the team is redefining how we secure the next generation of AI. Irregular is building the tools, testing methods, and scoring frameworks that will help organizations deploy AI safely, securely, and responsibly.

The company runs controlled simulations on frontier AI models to test both their potential for misuse in cyber operations and their resilience when targeted by attackers. The company gives AI creators and deployers a secure way to uncover vulnerabilities early and build the safeguards needed.

Cofounder and CEO Dan Lahav says, "Irregular has taken on an ambitious mission to make sure the future of AI is secure as it is powerful. AI capabilities are advancing at breakneck speed; we’re building the tools to test the most advanced systems way before public release, and to create the mitigations that will shape how AI is deployed responsibly at scale."

