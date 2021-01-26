Israeli AI software co Run:AI raises $30m

Israeli AI orchestration and virtualization software company Run:AI today announced that it has completed a $30 million Series B financing round led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors TLV Partners and S-Capital. This brings to $43 million the amount raised by Run:AI. Insight Partners managing director Lonne Jaffe will join Run:AI’s board.

Tel Aviv-based Run:AI will use the investment to fund rapid expansion and recruitment, tripling the size of its team.

Run:AI has built an orchestration and virtualization software layer tailored to the unique needs of AI workloads running on GPUs and similar chipsets. The platform is the first to bring OS-level virtualization software to workloads running on GPUs, an approach inspired by the virtualization and management of CPUs that revolutionized computing in the 1990s. Run:AI’s Kubernetes-based container platform for AI clouds efficiently pools and shares GPUs by automatically assigning the necessary amount of compute power - from fractions of GPUs, to multiple GPUs, to multiple nodes of GPUs - so that researchers can dynamically receive as much compute power as they need. Enterprises and large research centers are using Run:AI to solve their resource challenges for both training and inference; better utilization of their AI computing infrastructure allows them to bring AI solutions to market faster.

Run:AI cofounder and CEO Omri Geller said, "Tomorrow’s industry leaders will be those companies that master both hardware and software within the AI data centers of the future. The more experiments a team runs, and the faster it runs them, the sooner a company can bring AI solutions to market. Every time GPU resources are sitting idle, that’s an experiment that another team member could have been running, or a prediction that could have be made, slowing down critical AI initiatives."

Since its launch, Run:AI has built a global customer base, particularly in the automotive, finance, defense, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Customers using Run:AI see GPU utilization increase from 25 to 75% on average, and Run:AI says that one customer saw their experiment speed increased by 3000% after installing Run:AI’s platform.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 26, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021