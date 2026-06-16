Israeli AI stock catalog co Artlist lays off 200

Tel Aviv-based AI stock catalog company Artlist has announced that it has begun hearing procedures for 200 employees who will be laid off, out of its 500 employees. The company, which in the past had mulled an IPO, added that this was a, "Strategic reorganization process in which the company will move to work in an operating model built for AI (AI-Native) with the aim of adapting the company's organizational structure to the new technological era and transforming it into a flat, fast and autonomous organizational structure.

The company added: "As part of the process, the company has initiated review procedures relating to about 200 jobs and positions, and the relevant employees have been summoned for a hearing as part of the process. The process is being implemented from a position of economic resilience and continued growth, with the company recently crossing the $300 million ARR mark and growing by 50% year-on-year. The company will provide a broad support package and favorable conditions and thanks these employees for their contribution to the company's success."

Artlist is a content company for influencers, YouTubers and marketing people in companies, which provides them with digital assets such as music clips, videos, sound effects, templates and intros. The market has been shaken up over the past two years by AI.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.