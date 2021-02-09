Israeli AI surgical intelligence co Theator raises $15.5m

Israeli AI surgical intelligence platform company Theator today announced that it has completed a $15.5 million oversubscribed Series A financing round led by Insight Partners, with new investor Blumberg Capital, and existing investors including NFX, StageOne Ventures, KdT Ventures, and iAngels. Notable individual investors including 23andMe's cofounder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, former Netflix CPO Neil Hunt, and Zebra Medical Vision's cofounder Eyal Gura also participated in the round.

The round will be used by Theator to expand commercial operations and partnerships with US providers, enlarge its R&D team and consolidate its status as a leading provider of AI-powered surgical intelligence solutions to improve the performance of surgeons. Theator has raised $18.5 million to date.

Theator's AI-powered platform is based on smart annotation and cutting edge video analytics technology, which extracts and annotates key moments from surgical procedures, enabling surgeons to review operations and glean detailed insights within minutes. By identifying the most pivotal surgical steps, events, milestones, and ultimately decisions, Theator's technology streamlines the pre-operative preparation and post-operative review and assessment process, significantly increasing surgeons' performance, efficiency, and productivity.

Theator cofounder and CEO Dr. Tamir Wolf said, "Intraoperative video footage, and by extension video-based analyses, is at the core of surgical innovation. Surgeons, medical systems and forward-thinking professional societies have all come to realize its potential value in enhancing surgical care and patient safety. Thanks to support from our new and existing investors, Theator is leveraging routine video capture and AI-based analyses of surgical data to build a surgical future where best practices are more widely understood, and surgical decision-making is democratized."

To date, over a dozen medical centers have contributed to Theator's comprehensive surgical video dataset, which is one of the largest in the world, containing more than 400,000 minutes of curated surgical video encompassing over 80,000 intraoperative moments. Theator's platform translates this video data into actionable feedback which surgeons can use to enhance performance.

