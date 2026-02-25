Israeli AI training co Guidde raises $50m

Israeli AI digital adoption platform Guidde, today announced the completion of a $50 million Series B oversubscribed financing round led by PSG Equity, with participation from Monday Ventures and past investors: Norwest, Entree Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, and Inkberry Ventures.

The company already has over 4,500 customers including Anheuser-Busch, Bayer, Nasdaq, Yahoo and SentinelOne, with annual revenue tripling for three consecutive years and over 90% customer retention. The latest funds will help accelerate broad deployment of the company’s platform, designed to train both human employees and AI agents on enterprise software.

Guidde's platform allows organizations to create video-based documentation for any software application in minutes. Employees record workflows, and Guidde's AI automatically generates step-by-step video guides that can be delivered directly within the apps employees are learning. The approach makes Guidde a solution for enterprises training thousands of employees on new tools like Workday, Salesforce, ServiceNow and SAP.

Guidde helps solve training challenges by observing how employees actually work and using that data to train both humans and AI agents. Enterprises now use Guidde across more than 50,000 applications and millions of workflows, giving the company a dataset of how work gets done inside large organizations. The resulting documentation is delivered directly within the apps employees are learning and simultaneously made available to AI agents through Guidde's API.

Guidde weas founded by CEO Yoav Einav and CPO Dan Sahar.

Einav said, "Think of what navigation apps are doing for the future of driving. They mapped roads by observing how people actually drive, and those maps now guide autonomous vehicles. We're doing the same for enterprise workflows. Today, we're observing how employees work to build the maps AI agents will need. It starts with humans in the loop, and over time moves toward full autonomy."

