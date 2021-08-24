Israeli AI ultrasound analysis co DiA raises $14m

Israeli AI-based solutions for ultrasound analysis company DiA Imaging Analysis today announced the completion of a $14 million financing round from new investors XTX Ventures, Downing Ventures, Philips, Alchimia Ventures, and ICON Community Fund and existing investors CE Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Defta Partners, Mindset Ventures, and Dr. Shmuel Cabilly. This brings to $25 million the total amount raised by the company.

The investment will allow DiA to expand the company’s portfolio of FDA and CE-mark approved AI-based ultrasound solutions that enable clinicians to identify clinical abnormalities with speed and accuracy. The company will also pursue new and expanded partnerships with ultrasound vendors, PACS/Healthcare IT companies, resellers, and distributors while continuing to grow its global presence in Asia, Europe, and the US.

DiA was founded by CEO Hila Goldman-Aslan and CTO Michal Yaacobi.

Goldman Aslan said, "DiA continues to advance how ultrasound images are captured and analyzed, arming ultrasound users with the ability to make more accurate clinical assessments and ultimately provide better care to patients. We are excited to see the enthusiasm from our growing investor base who see the potential for DiA's commercial success. We are ready and eager to take DiA to next level by delivering our current and upcoming AI-powered ultrasound solutions to medical settings around the world."

DiA’s AI-based technology imitates the way the human eye detects borders and identifies motion, allowing clinicians of all levels of experience to capture the right ultrasound images and automatically identify clinical abnormalities that are otherwise difficult to find visually. The company’s vendor-neutral and cross-platform solutions, LVivo Toolbox serves thousands of end-users in more than 20 countries, deployed on ultrasound devices and healthcare IT systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 24, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021