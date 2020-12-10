Israeli application intelligence co Bionic raises $17m

Israeli application intelligence company Bionic today emerged from stealth with a $17 million Series A financing round led by Battery Ventures’ investors Dharmesh Thakker and René Bonvanie. As part of the investment, Bonvanie has joined Bionic’s board, which includes early investors Gili Raanan of Cyberstarts, and Michael Fey, former president of Symantec and Blue Coat. Additional investors in Bionic include Don Duet, former CTO at Goldman Sachs, Sameer Jain, former CIO of Barclays, and Ariel Maislos, founder of Passave and Anobit.

Bionic has developed a platform that gives enterprises the ability to understand and control the chaos created by application changes. Bionic is already helping IT, operations, and security teams at global financial services, and technology companies operate and protect applications more efficiently, performing in minutes what previously took days or weeks.

Bionic was founded in 2019 by CEO Idan Ninyo and CTO Eyal Mamo.

Ninyo said, "Enterprise application environments are becoming increasingly complex as the pace of development only continues to accelerate. Bionic is all about controlling application chaos. We do that by delivering a holistic view of all applications and their architecture, closing visibility gaps while enabling action and policy enforcement."

Bionic’s application intelligence platform automatically reverses engineer applications, delivering a comprehensive inventory with architecture and dataflows, monitoring critical changes in production, and enabling developer guardrails to enforce architecture. Bionic is agentless and works across all environments, from on-premises monolithic applications to hosted cloud-native microservices. Fully automated and deployed within minutes, even in the largest enterprises, Bionic is enabling IT and security teams to take control of application chaos.

Raanan said, "Very few enterprises have a handle on their applications. Bionic has built a platform that is truly unique, using automation and advanced reverse engineering capabilities to deliver the pervasive visibility and controls enterprises need to reduce operational risk and remediate security gaps of applications before they are deployed to production."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020