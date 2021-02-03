Israeli apps modernization co vFunction raises $12.2m

Israeli apps modernization company vFunction has come out of stealth and announced the completion of a $12.2 million in seed financing round led by Shasta Ventures and Zeev Ventures and with participation from Engineering Capital and Khosla Ventures.

vFunction has built a platform to automatically transform complex Java applications into microservices with a scalable, repeatable factory model and thus help companies move to the cloud as quickly as possible.

The company was founded by serial entrepreneurs CEO Moti Rafalin, CTO Amir Rapson, and systems architect Ori Saporta, following the acquisition of their previous company WatchDox by Blackberry in 2015 for $100 million.

Rafalin said, "We spent over three years perfecting the vFunction technology to ensure we were helping our customers unlock the true value of the cloud for the 80% of the workloads that aren’t yet cloud native. vFunction provides developers, CTOs and system architects the opportunity to increase business and engineering velocity, by enabling and accelerating enterprises’ journey to cloud-native architecture, without the steep time commitment, high cost and significant risk associated with the modernization approaches that exist today."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 3, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021