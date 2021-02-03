Israeli B2B data platform Leadspace raises $46m

Israeli B2B data platform Leadspace announced it has completed a $46 million in growth financing round led by JVP. Leadspace plans to use the funding to expand its team in both Israel and the US and keep up with the increasing demand for its platform.

The company has also appointed Alex Yoder as CEO to help Leadspace redefine the emerging B2B CDP category. Yoder joins Leadspace after successfully building companies with $150 million revenue in marketing tech, ad-tech, SaaS and services. Leadspace has also announced that JVP founder and executive chairman Erel Margalit will serve as chairman of the board.

Margalit said, "We believe that Alex Yoder can take the business to the next level as Leadspace becomes the single source of truth for B2B data. Leadspace - through its revolutionary AI platform - is changing the way enterprises manage their internal and external customer data. In the coming years, enterprise CDP will be established as a new category, using AI to obtain the true identity, title and roles of companies and individuals, creating true added value for clients. The company has added an impressive roster of new clients - including Salesforce, American Express, and Zoom - to establish its leadership in the category. Building on the company’s technological center of excellence based in Israel, Leadspace will now augment its business leadership in the US."

Leadspace works with top enterprises to unify and activate their B2B data, giving them a source of reliable information that powers their sales and marketing efforts.

Leadspace founder and CTO Amnon Mishor said, "B2B teams have been struggling with fundamental data quality problems for years. Many companies are using old methods and haven’t made enough progress toward fulfilling the promise of AI and modern technology. Our team has worked with some of the biggest B2B companies in the world to build a leading platform that addresses many of their challenges through a source of truth for customer data. We’re excited to welcome Alex, who brings great experience helping customers use data and analytics to solve complex problems. And we’re excited to continue working with JVP to help take the platform to the next level and bring it to a wider set of B2B companies."

Yoder said, "AI is hot. CDP is hot. B2B tech is hot. Leadspace brings all three of these elements together in a best-in-class platform that is fueling some of the biggest B2B marketing and sales teams on the planet. I’m extremely excited about working with this innovative team and our excellent customers to expand our B2B CDP category leadership as we get these tools in the hands of more B2B growth teams."

