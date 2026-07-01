Israeli B2B sales AI agent co Aligned raises $60m

Israeli AI deal workspace for sellers, buyers, and their AI agents Aligned today announced the completion of a $60 million in Series B financing round led by PeakSpan Capital, with participation from all existing investors, Hetz Ventures, JAL Ventures and NFX. This brings the total amount raised by the company to $73.8 million.

Aligned’s platform is already used by 70,000 sellers and 1 million buyers to run deals every month. These customers include Deel, SimilarWeb, and WordPress, which run their most complex deals on Aligned, and report 30% faster sales cycles and 15% higher win rates. The company has undergone rapid growth since inception, tripling annual recurring revenue (ARR) over the last 12 months.

The company was founded by CEO Gal Aga, CPO Gal Deitsch and CTO Yotam Sela.

Aga said, "Aligned was built on a simple conviction: There’s no such thing as a complex sale, only a complex purchase. The top 1% of reps win not by selling harder, but by making it easier to buy. For decades, the sales stack only recorded and analyzed deals - it helped managers track the work, but it never helped a buyer decide, or a rep execute. We built the opposite: a single workspace that enables the buyer and equips the rep to do what the top 1% do instinctively: make buying easy. And since that's where the deal actually happens, that's where AI should live. The future of sales doesn’t just use AI, it runs on Aligned."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 1, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.