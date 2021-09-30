Israeli bereavement support co Empathy raises $30m

Israeli startup Empathy, which has developed an application that simplifies and streamlines end-of-life bureaucracy with personalized plans and grief support, has announced the completion of a $30 million Series A financing round. The round was led by Entrée Capital, with participation from seed investors General Catalyst, and Aleph, new investors LocalGlobe, Primetime Partners, and angel investors including Shai Wininger, Sir Ronald Cohen, John Kim, and Micha Kaufman. This brings to $43 million the total amount raised by Empathy.

The company will use its funds to expand its presence in the US, release new products, create more strategic partnerships, and expand its work force to empower more bereaved families to handle all the responsibilities and emotions that come with loss.

With offices in Tel Aviv and New York, Empathy was founded by CEO Ron Gura and CTO Yonatan Bergman.

Gura said, "Empathy is a customer-centric company with compassion at our core. We aim not only to help families who are dealing with loss but also to act as a catalyst for change in the industry at large. Thanks to the support from our new and existing investors, and our partnerships with trailblazing companies leading their respective industries, software is finally being leveraged to make a significant difference for families struggling with loss. We are humbled to hear from the bereaved families we've helped already, and are determined to continue working to help as many as we can in alleviating both the logistical and emotional burdens of a loved one's passing."

Since launching in April 2021, Empathy's app has supported bereaved families by streamlining their logistics, and guiding them through the complex and daunting processes of probate, estate administration, taxes, and other bureaucratic tasks associated with loss. In addition to launching its direct to consumer offering across the US, Empathy is working with leading enterprise brands in several industries, including insurance companies, hospice chains, and funeral homes to expand its reach through strategic partnerships.

