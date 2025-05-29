Israeli bereavement support co Empathy raises $72m

Israeli bereavement support company Empathy today announced the completion of a $72 million Series C financing round led by Adams Street Partners with participation from General Catalyst, Index Ventures, Entrée Capital, Brewer Lane Ventures, SemperVirens, Latitude, and LionTree. This brings the total amount raised by Empathy to $162 million.

The company has also formed the Empathy Alliance, a coalition of market leaders commited to fund innovation that moves the industry forward. Members of the Empathy Alliance who participated in the company’s Series C financing round include Aflac Ventures, Allianz Strategic Ventures, Citi Impact Fund, Munich Re Ventures, MetLife Next Gen Ventures, New York Life Ventures, Securian Ventures, TIAA Ventures.

Initially focusing on support for the bureaucratic challenges of bereavement, Empathy has recently expanded into legacy planning and preparation with Empathy LifeVault. The company's platform now enables individuals to create and securely store legally binding estate plans and essential documents. Launched in 2021, Empathy’s leading loss support solution has eased logistical and emotional burdens for millions of people, including one in five life insurance claimants, through partnerships with renowned financial institutions and over 1,000 employers.

With offices in Tel Aviv and New York, Empathy was founded in 2020 by CEO Ron Gura and CTO Yonatan Bergman.

Gura said, "We’re honored to support millions of families in their toughest times, and to have earned the trust of leading organizations, partnering with major financial institutions and some of the most progressive employers to deliver compassionate tech at scale. We’re proud to be at the forefront of revolutionizing industry standards and societal expectations around loss, and this milestone is not just a testament to Empathy’s progress, but to the larger cultural shift that's occurring. Throughout life, we all will encounter moments that are financially, logistically, and emotionally taxing, and we see it as a privilege and responsibility to apply our expertise and direct meaningful resources toward tackling these challenges and raising the standard of support."

Empathy provides coverage for close to 50 million lives, and in the past four months, seven million individuals have received access to LifeVault through partners like New York Life, Voya, Alfac, and more.

Empathy is available throughout North America in partnership with leading US and Canadian firms, including seven of the top ten US life insurers. The company also supports comprehensive employee bereavement benefits for Fortune 500 companies like AT&T and Paramount.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 29, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.