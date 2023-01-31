Israeli cloud data security co Sentra raises $30m

Israeli cloud data security company Sentra today announced the completion of a $30 million Series A financing round led by Standard Investments with participation from Munich Re Ventures (MRV), Moore Strategic Ventures, Xerox Ventures and INT3 as well as existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Zeev Ventures. The new financing, raised just 18 months after the company was founded, brings the total capital raised to over $53 million.

Sentra also announced that Standard Investments’ Peter Marturano, technology sector head, and MRV’s Oshri Kaplan, managing director, will be joining its Board of Directors.

Sentra allows security teams to gain full visibility and control of cloud data, as well as protect against sensitive data breaches across the entire public cloud stack. The latest funding will enable Sentra to expand marketing, further develop its technology and partner ecosystem and, hire more staff to meet the growing worldwide demand for its cloud-native data security solution.

Sentra cofounder and CEO Yoav Regev said, "As we help our customers understand and protect petabytes of data, this capital will help us accelerate our plans to enable organizations to get the most out of their data by keeping it secured at all times. This is just the beginning for Sentra. I am extremely proud of what our team has accomplished to date and look forward to achieving our shared goals in 2023 and beyond."

