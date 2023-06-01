Israeli cloud platform co Ariga raises $18m

Israeli cloud platform company Ariga announced the completion of an $18 million financing round led by Tiger Global and TLV Partners together with angel investors. The Tel Aviv-based company has also announced the launch of the new version of its Atlas Cloud platform for database schema management.

Ariga aims to transform how organizations manage their databases by introducing a new approach, "Schema as Code". Schema as Code refers to the practice of defining and managing the database schema through code.

Ariga was founded in 2021 by CEO Ariel Mashraki and CTO Rotem Tamir, who have years of platform engineering and DevOps experience at the likes of Facebook and ironSource, where they developed infrastructure to enable other developers to solve difficult problems working with databases.

Mashraki said, "Making database changes part of the DevOps flow was a revolution for application development. But we’ve come a long way in the last 10 years, and database schema management needs to catch up; manual planning and verification does not cut it anymore."

He added, "Atlas, our popular open-source project, brings the "Schema as Code" approach to life. It lets you define the desired schema of your database, or it can infer it from your code. You only define the "what", Atlas takes care of the "how". Changes are verified during your team’s existing CI/CD pipeline and safely deployed to production."

