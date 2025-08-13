Israeli co Nasus Pharma completes Wall Street IPO

Israeli company Nasus Pharma (NYSE: NSRX), which develops powder-based Intranasal specialized treatments, has announced the completion of its IPO, raising $10 million at a company valuation of $75 million, after money. Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. and Craft Capital Management LLC are acting as joint book-runners for the offering.

This has been a rare pharmaceutical flotation in recent months, after the sector has seen share prices consistently fall since 2021. There have also been few IPOs of Israeli companies in recent years.

Nasus was founded in 2019 by VP development Dr. Dalia Megiddo and chairman Udi Gilboa, who have previously held flotations for Alcobra and Bioblast. Dan Teleman is CEO of Nasus. According to the prospectus, Nasus only has two employees.

NS002, Nasus’s intranasal powder Epinephrine product candidate is being developed as a needle-free alternative to Epinephrine auto-injectors for patients with anaphylaxis. Intranasal administration is most suitable for those situations in which rapid drug delivery is required and offers needle free, easy to use alternatives. Nasus proprietary powder-based intranasal ("PBI") technology is designed for rapid and reliable drug delivery, leveraging the nasal cavity’s rich vascular network for quick absorption. The PBI formulation uses uniform spherical powder particles for broad dispersion and potentially faster, higher absorption compared to liquid-based nasal products.

