Israeli co Oasis Security raises $120m

Israeli cybersecurity company Oasis Security today announced the completion of a $120 million Series B financing round led by Craft Ventures, with participation from existing investors Cyberstarts, Sequoia Capital, and Accel. This brings the amount raised by the company since it was founded in 2022 to $195 million. Market sources believe that the money was raised at a company valuation of about $700 million.

These funds have been raised at a time when enterprises are accelerating use of AI agents as part of their business infrastructures. Thus, alongside the opportunity, the central security challenge of the new era is also becoming clearer - managing access of those agents to enterprise systems. Oasis says it is striving to position itself as a solution to this problem, through a platform that manages non-human identities and enables control of AI agents' access to critical systems

New problem of the AI era

According to the company, the transition to agent-based systems creates a profound change in the way enterprises are run. If in the past, the main focus of identity management was on human employees, today the number of non-human identities is significantly higher. According to data from Palo Alto Networks, there are some 82 non-human identities for every human user.

This gap creates a new security risk, since each such agent has access permissions to data and systems. Oasis' platform is designed to address this situation by unified management of all identities in the organization and granting only temporary permissions instead of permanent permissions. The aim is to allow organizations to expand the use of artificial intelligence without increasing exposure to risks

Rapid growth

The company reports rapid growth in the past year with a fivefold increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR). According to the company, its customer base includes large corporations, most of them Fortune 500 companies.

Oasis was founded by CEO Danny Brickman and CPO Amit Zimerman, , both of whom graduated from the IDF Intelligence cyber unit. The two began their entrepreneurial journey by conducting market research with data security managers in large enterprises, during which they identified a fundamental gap in managing non-human identities. Brickman said that in the AI era, access to systems is becoming a factor that defines both the value of AI agents and the risk they create. According to him, organizations that are successful in implementing the technology at a rapid pace are those that treat access management as a basic infrastructure from the very first stages.

Michael Robinson, a partner at Craft Ventures, said that AI is reshaping enterprise infrastructure and access has become one of the most important control layers in the transition. According to him, Oasis is establishing itself as a leader in the field. Cyberstarts partner Lior Simon added that identity management of AI agents is becoming a prerequisite for the widespread adoption of such systems, and that the company offers a solution that comes at the right time.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 19, 2026.

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