Israeli co Sightful unveils AR laptop Spacetop G1

Israeli company Sightful has unveiled Spacetop G1, an augmented reality (AR) laptop that combines the familiarity and utility of a laptop with the power of spatial computing. Designed for work from anywhere world with a 100" virtual workspace rather than a 13" LCD, Spacetop G1 gives users space to do their best work.

Combined with 48 TOPS of AI compute, the result Sightful says is a monumental shift for the laptop market, which has seen only incremental change for decades, and a critical adoption path to bring spatial computing to reality. The new Spacetop G1 ships from October 2024 for $1900, with customers currently able to reserve Spacetop G1 for $100 at sightful.com

Originally introduced through an invite-only early access program, Sightful learned from early tech adopters to fine-tune Spacetop for a broader audience. Over the course of the program, Sightful incorporated feedback to upgrade Spacetop’s hardware and proprietary operating system, SpaceOS.

Spacetop G1 is designed for portability with built-in, well-protected AR glasses, with a slim profile, lightweight hardware that lets users easily fit Spacetop into a standard laptop sleeve and. The lightweight AR glasses are designed for long-term wear, while automatic dimming in bright or sunlit environments enhances focus and provides lossless text legibility, no matter where work needs to get done.

Spacetop G1's expanded performance and productivity features include eight hours of battery life, a fast Qualcomm chipset, 90hz optics refresh rate with a 100" virtual canvas to boost productivity. Spacetop G1 is built for spatial AI with onboard AI functionality, endless workspace for AI tools, and physical context awareness.

Sightful cofounder and CEO Tamir Berliner said, "We introduced Spacetop to free people from the constraints of time and space, as we don’t believe people should be stuck in 14" screens. We firmly believe in the power of AR glasses as the first step. Physical reality has always been the limiting factor - bulky, uncomfortable headsets, limited battery and processing power, and a world that is not yet built for daily AR. This is why we collaborating with the world leading companies to deliver the most delightful product, and what we see as the world’s best laptop."

Berliner added, "All of the world’s tech giants have clearly signaled that they see spatial computing as the future, but their clear focus is entertainment and gaming. We are focused on unlocking productivity benefits with a product people want to use every day."

Sightful’s partner network includes Qualcomm, Wistron, and XREAL, all of which are instrumental for the hardware and manufacturing of Spacetop.

"Qualcomm has been a pioneer and committed to supporting the XR industry for over a decade," said Said Bakadir, Senior Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are proud to be powering Sightfulf's Spacetop Gen 1 who are looking to enhance consumer technology for spatial computing."

"Spacetop is very clearly the most exciting laptop to enter the market in quite some time," said Sven von Aschwege, XR Innovation Leads at Deutsche Telekom AG. "From its 100" virtual workspace to 5G connectivity to its comfortable and attractive design, Spacetop G1 finally brings together the privacy, productivity, and promise of spatial computing into an incredibly well-designed product that anyone can use today. This is the device that in combination with the best 5G network will change what the way of mobile working."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 2, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.