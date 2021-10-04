Israeli cos on TASE worth more than trillion shekels

The total value of the companies traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) passed above the one trillion shekel threshold last month, according to the TASE summary for September.

The total value of all the companies traded on the TASE has risen 25% from just over NIS 800 billion at the end of 2020. Since then the number of companies traded on the TASE has risen 18% from 450 to 530. Since the end of 2018 the value of all the companies traded on the TASE has risen by more than 40%.

In global terms, the rise in the total value of companies traded on the TASE has seen it overtake the capital markets of Iran, Vietnam and Poland and it remains just behind Malaysia, Mexico and Indonesia.

