Israeli cybersecurity co Daylight raises $80m

Israeli cybersecurity company Daylight, today announced the completion of $80 million Series B financing round led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with participation from new investor Okta Ventures and existing investors Bain Capital, Craft Ventures, Vintage Partners, and Maple Capital. The round brings Daylight’s total funding to $120 million. No valuation was cited by the company but sources say the funds were raised at a company valuation of $400 million.

Daylight, which combines AI agents with human security experts to detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats, says its revenue has surged more than forty-fold over the past year, due to rapidly growing demand from Fortune 500 enterprises and leading AI-native companies. The company’s customers include Lovable, LastPass, Rogo, dLocal, and Miro.

Daylight’s AI-native platform and security engineers continuously build, run, and customize AI agents to each customer’s systems, workflows, risks, and priorities. The agents handle day-to-day security operations, while engineers focus on decisions requiring human judgment. Customers can choose how the service is delivered, whether fully managed, co-managed alongside their internal teams, or supported by forward-deployed engineers.

Daylight was founded in early 2025 by CEO Hagai Shapira and CTO Eldad Rudich, who met during the army service in the intelligence unit and subsequently held senior positions at Israeli cybersecurity company Torq. The company has 80 employees including 43 in Israel.

Shapira says, "The future of security operations won't be defined by how many people a company can deploy, but by how effectively AI agents can take on increasingly complex security work. As these agents become more capable, they'll fundamentally change how threats are detected, investigated, and contained, with expert security engineers implementing, governing, and continuously improving their operations. At Daylight, we're already bringing this vision to life through an agent-native model that combines the speed and scale of AI with the judgment and oversight of human experts. We're building the foundation for a new era of security operations."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2026.

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