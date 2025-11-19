Israeli cybersecurity co Guardio raises $80m

Israeli cybersecurity company Guardio, which protects millions of online consumers, today announced the completion of an $80 million financing round, led by ION Crossover Partners. The round follows three consecutive years of over 100% year-on-year growth, with the company expecting to surpass $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by early 2026.

The company was founded in 2018 by CEO Amos Peled, Daniel Sirota, and Michael Vainshtein. The company, which develops protection engines for private users in an era of sophisticated attacks and AI, plans to use the funds to expand detection capabilities, build advanced defense layers, and strengthen its international marketing and brand development operations.

Peled said, "For years, investment into the cybersecurity industry has focused on protecting companies, not people. For too long, the consumer has been left with outdated personal cybersecurity that isn't nimble enough for today's AI-driven scams and industrial-scale deception that feels personal, human, and trustworthy. Guardio was built to close that gap, to give every person the same level of protection enterprises take for granted, and to redefine what safety means in the AI age."

