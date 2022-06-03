Israeli cybersecurity co Orchestra recruits top experts

Israeli cybersecurity company Orchestra Group is being joined by two major senior figures: Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel, one of Israel’s leading data security and cybersecurity experts, and Amit Meltzer, who until not so long ago held a senior post in Israel’s intelligence services. Ben-Israel is joining the company’s board of directors and advisory board and Meltzer is joining the advisory board.

Ben-Israel and Meltzer are joining the other members of the advisory board: Sam Somech, a serial entrepreneur and expert integrator of messaging technologies; and Dan Twito, a senior architect in Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel, a Major-General (res.) in the Israel Defense Forces and Emeritus Professor at Tel Aviv University, currently serves as Head of Tel Aviv University Cybersecurity Center (since 2014) and as Chairman of the Israel Space Agency in the Ministry of Science and Technology since 2005. Until 18 months ago he was Chairman of the National Council for Research & Development (since 2010).

In 2011, Prof. Ben-Israel was appointed by the prime minister to lead a team to set the national cybersecurity policy of the State of Israel. As part of this, he led the establishment of the Israel National Cyber Directorate in the Prime Minister’s Office. In 2014, the Prime Minister again called upon him to head a team to discuss the protection of civilian cyberspace and within this framework he led the establishment of the Israel National Cyber Security Authority.

Amit Meltzer has served in senior positions in the intelligence services of the State of Israel, and in his most recent role as a technological strategist. In addition, he founded and headed the successful agency for open-source intelligence (OSINT). Today, Meltzer is a consultant to venture capital funds and investment groups that focus on cybersecurity sources, OSINT, information analysis and other technological areas.

Orchestra was founded in 2018 by CEO Omri Lavie, COO Isaac Zack and CTO Dr. Jacob Ukelson. The company has developed a solution for managing and preventing cybersecurity risks through a unique knowledge base, automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Orchestra’s smart platform, which is at the core of its innovation, scans and analyzes the infrastructures of an organization’s network and uncovers the relations and connections between the organization’s assets, while also providing mapping of the various threats, including the level of risk to the organization.

Orchestra also provides recommendations on reinforcing cyber resilience and improving the security array and ability to cope with cybersecurity risks, through an interface that the end customer sees as a simple dashboard for management and operations.

Orchestra has made three acquisitions since it was founded: the first was the Israeli startup CyloT, the second was the Israeli startup Cronus, and the third was Netformx, which is also an Israeli startup.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.