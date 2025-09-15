Israeli cybersecurity co Remedio raises $65m

Israeli cybersecurity company Remedio today announced the completion of a $65 million financing round led by Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from TLV Partners and Picture Capital. This is the company's first-ever financing round after six years of profitability, as a bootstrapped company with continuous growth.

Founded by CEO Tal Kollender, VP Gilad Raz and VP Yakov Kogan, Remedio has developed a platform that provides enterprises with complete visibility into configuration risks and autonomously fixes them, ensuring devices are secure, compliant, and resilient to breaches.

With 40 employees in Israel, the US, and Europe, Remedio is trusted by hundreds of leading enterprises and Fortune 500 companies including Amazon, Coca Cola Hellenic, Kraft Heinz, Eaton, and Colgate-Palmolive.

Kollender says, "We built a profitable business on our own and watched it grow rapidly as we built trust with our customers, without raising a dollar. But now, with momentum from global enterprise customers and a product that’s proven its value, it’s time to scale."

Remedio will use the new funding to expand worldwide, deepen market penetration in the US, and accelerate product development. The company aims to develop new advanced AI platforms for device security posture management, integrating configuration, compliance, patching, and vulnerability management into a unified enterprise platform. These strategic investments will allow organizations to maintain secure, compliant, and breach-resistant devices by design.

