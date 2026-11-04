Israeli cybersecurity co Sentra raises $150m

Israeli cybersecurity company Sentra, which develops solutions for enterprise data security, has announced the completion of a $150 million Series C financing round, led by Capital One Ventures. This brings the total capital raised by the company to over $250 million. The funds have been raised following expanding use of AI agents within organizations and the growing need to protect the data to which these agents are exposed.

Sentra reports 300% annual growth but declines to disclose its valuation in the current round or the scale of its revenue. According to PitchBook data, in Sentra’s previous funding round, in which it raised $50 million, the company was valued at about $205 million.

Sentra cofounder and CEO Yoav Regev tells "Globes," that the company’s valuation has increased significantly from the previous funding round. But the company has decided not to disclose the specific figure. According to Regev, the growing demand for data security solutions is expected to accelerate the pace of future capital raises. "I anticipate that the next round will happen much sooner, simply because the world is moving at a much faster pace."

Also participating in the round are existing investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, Oren Zeev, Standard Investments, Munich Re Ventures, and Key1 Capital. As part of the investment, a representative from Capital One will join the company’s board of directors.

Sentra was founded in 2021 by four entrepreneurs with backgrounds in the cybersecurity sector. Regev, who served for 25 years in IDF Unit 8200, most recently as the head of its cyber center. Asaf Kochan, the company’s President and a former commander of Unit 8200. CTO Ron Reiter, who previously managed Oracle’s Tel Aviv development center and CPO Yair Cohen, who held senior positions at Microsoft and Datadog. The company has 130 employees including 65 employees in Tel Aviv. Regev currently lives in New York, having relocated about a year after founding the company to lead its business operations in the US market.

"The only way to manage the chaos is to control the data"

Sentra is developing a platform that allows organizations to map the data they hold, identify the location of sensitive data, and manage access permissions. With the expanding use of AI, this challenge has become increasingly complex: AI agents can now access databases, perform actions in organizational systems, and make decisions independently, often utilizing permissions that are far broader than what is actually required.

"If I had to choose a single headline for Sentra and explain why AI is accelerating our growth, it would be that AI is, at its core, a data problem," Regev tells *Globes*. "We are talking about hundreds of thousands of agents operating within organizations, autonomous systems making decisions, and systems that are, for all practical purposes, beyond control. In my view, the only way to manage this chaos is, first and foremost, to gain control over the data."

Senta’s platform is designed to identify sensitive data, reduce excessive access privileges, and detect anomalous activity by AI agents. When necessary, it can also automatically revoke permissions to prevent the exposure of organizational data.

According to the company, the funds raised will be used to expand R&D, hire personnel in Israel and globally, and expand sales operations. The company plans to expand its presence in Europe, specifically in London, where it sees opportunities driven by strict data regulations and a strong demand for security solutions.

Regev notes that AI is also transforming how organizations make decisions on investments in data security. "The pace is compelling organizations to adopt more comprehensive solutions, increase budgets, and accelerate decision-making," he says. "In some areas AI replaces existing solutions. In our case, however, it actually creates a greater need, as we enable organizations to adopt it securely."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2026.

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