Israeli data infrastructure co Edelbyte raises $70m

Israeli data infrastructure company Edelbyte has emerged from stealth today with $70 million in seed and Series A funding, led by Sequoia and Quiet Capital, with participation from Greenoaks, Swish Ventures and Startpoint Capital.

Edelbyte helps organizations improve data performance and scale without letting infrastructure spending soar. The company has developed a search and analytics platform built to handle AI-driven demand at a much smaller cost than legacy systems. Edelbyte is already running petabyte-scale deployments with leading Fortune 500 customers.

The company’s founders, CEO Avner Aharoni, CTO Evgeney Ryzhyk, VP engineering Alexander Sloutsky, and VP platform engineering Yoni Leibowitz, spent more than a decade together building data systems supporting dozens of Microsoft products and services. They founded Edelbyte to make it faster and more affordable for organizations to search and analyze their data, regardless of where it is stored. Customers benefit from reduced platform costs and, in some cases, ten times as many queries within the same budget. The company has 40 employees in Israel, the US and Europe.

Aharoni said, "The systems companies rely on to search and analyze their data were built for a world before AI. As it becomes central to how businesses operate, the volume and complexity of data queries will grow far beyond what legacy infrastructure was designed to handle. We believe this creates an opportunity to build a new market leader in search and analytics, with AI at its core from day one. Our ambition is to make Edelbyte the platform that powers this next generation of applications, and the progress we’ve made in our first year gives us confidence in the scale of that opportunity."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2026.

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