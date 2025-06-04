Israeli data loss prevention co MIND raises $30m

Israeli cybersecurity company MIND has announced the completion of a $30 million Series A financing round, just seven months after emerging from stealth with its seed round of $11 million.

The current round was led by US funds Paladin Capital Group and Crosspoint Capital Partners with participation from Okta Ventures and existing investor YL Ventures., which led the previous round.

This latest round brings the total amount raised by MIND to $41 million. The startup says that the new funds will be used to expand technological development, increase marketing and sales staff and hire dozens of new employees by the end of the year.

MIND was founded in 2013 by CEO Eran Barak, who previously founded Hexadite, which was acquired by Microsoft for $100 million in 2017. Barak founded the company together with CTO Itai Schwarz and VP R&D Hod Bin Noon. MIND is headquartered in Seattle with its development center in Israel, where it has 40 employees.

Stop leaks before they happen

The platform developed by MIND is designed to help enterprises handle data leaks, a challenge that has become more common and complex with the spread of AI-based tools. In many organizations, employees make daily use of diverse platforms, which also allow access to and transfer of sensitive data.

According to the company, traditional tools fail to distinguish between routine activity and abnormal behavior and sometimes generate a large load of false alarms. The platform developed by MIND operates in real time and is based on an engine that identifies sensitive data according to the context in which it appears, with the aim of stopping leaks before they even happen.

Since its launch, MIND reports a fivefold increase in the number of its customers. Last April it was selected as one of the finalists in the Innovation Sandbox competition at the RSA International Cyber Conference, a competition considered prestigious in the field.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.