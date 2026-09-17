Israeli data loss prevention co MIND raises $72m

Israeli AI-native data loss prevention (DLP) platform MIND today announced the completion of a $72 million Series B financing round, led by Crosspoint Capital Partners with participation from existing investors Paladin Capital Group and YL Ventures. The round brings MIND's total funding to $112 million. Market sources estimate the money was raised at a company valuation of $300 million. "Globes" has also learned that annual recurring revenue (ARR) has reached an eight digit figure.

MIND was founded in 2023 by CEO Eran Barak, who previously founded Hexadite, which was acquired by Microsoft for $100 million in 2017. Barak founded the company together with CTO Itai Schwarz and VP R&D Hod Bin Noon. MIND is headquartered in Seattle with its development center in Israel. The company has 70 employees including 40 in Israel and the remainder in the US.

Barak says, "The DLP market is vast and well-established, yet it was not built for the AI ??era. AI amplifies the challenge, enabling users, systems, and AI agents to access and transfer sensitive data in new ways and at unprecedented speeds."

He added, "This funding will allow us to accelerate our growth and bring the MIND platform to every organization seeking to adopt AI while safeguarding sensitive corporate data."

MIND has developed a data security platform that puts DLP and insider risk management (IRM) programs on autopilot to deliver both data security posture and data loss prevention and helps enterprises protect their most sensitive data.

The new funds will allow MIND to accelerate the development of its simple, autonomous and complete Stress Free DLP platform and meet the exponential demand for more effective data security in the AI era. The investment will help MIND increase its presence in major enterprise markets, deepen strategic technology and channel partnerships and expand its team to serve a rapidly growing customer base.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 17, 2026.

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