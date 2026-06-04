Israeli digital insurer Honeycomb raises $40m

Israeli digital insurer Honeycomb Insurance, which specializes in apartment buildings and condo associations, today announced the completion of a $40 million financing round. The round was led by Zeev Ventures, with participation from existing investors Ibex Investors, and new investors Peakline, Alpha Partners, Meitar Partners, Practical VC, and former San Francisco 49ers NFL champion Harris Barton. This brings Honeycomb’s total funding to date to $95 million.

The new funds will be used to speed up geographical expansion, improve agent-facing tools, development more product offerings, and enhance Honeycomb’s proprietary AI-driven underwriting platform.

Over the past year, Honeycomb has continued to strengthened in the real estate insurance market. The company generated Gross Written Premium (GWP) of $275 million in 2025, expanded into additional US states, broadened its product portfolio, and increased total insured value across its platform.

Honeycomb has built its platform around AI-driven underwriting and proprietary risk models that evaluate properties at the individual building level, allowing the company to price risk with a high level of sophistication.

Honeycomb was founded by CEO Itai Ben-Zaken and CTO Nimrod Sadot.

Ben-Zaken said, "We are building Honeycomb to be the category leader in commercial real estate insurance. We didn’t add AI to a legacy offering. Our platform is centered on proprietary data and AI models to underwrite each property individually, with competitive and fair pricing and terms. This funding accelerates our expansion into new states and new product lines as we move toward that goal."

Honeycomb maintains underwriting, operational, and financial activities in 20 US states. The company’s AI-native infrastructure enables it to adjust exposure dynamically, manage catastrophe concentration, and provide coverage with precision. "Honeycomb has built something I rarely see - an insurance company that has scaled rapidly while maintaining a lean operation," said Oren Zeev, Founding Partner of Zeev Ventures. "That combination is exceptionally rare in insurance, and it reflects the strength of both the team and the technology. The commercial property market is massive, underserved by legacy carriers, and Honeycomb is uniquely positioned to become a category leader."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2026.

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