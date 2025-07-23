Israeli fintech co April raises $38m

Israeli fintech company April has announced the completion of a $38 million Series B financing round led QED Investors with participation from existing investors Euclidean Capital, iAngels, NYCA, Team8, Transpose, Treasury, and new investors, Industry Ventures.

The company operates in the US and has developed an AI-based platform, which integrates with existing financial apps and allows individual and business users to manage their US taxes on a routine basis, including planning, quarterly payments, and filing reports.

April was founded in 2021 by former Waze CTO Daniel Marcus, formerly of Waze and Google, and Ben Borodach, formerly of Team8 and Deloitte. To date, the company has raised $78 million and is expected to double its number of employees by the end of 2026. It recently received regulatory approval to operate in full-scale deployment in all US states - an approval that has not been granted to new companies in the field since 2008.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 23, 2025.

