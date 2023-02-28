Israeli flexible workspace co Gable raises $16m

Israeli office space and flexible workspace management company Gable today announced the completion of a $16 million financing round co-led by SemperVirens and Foundation Capital, with participation from Tishman Speyer Ventures, Ulu Ventures and January Ventures.

Founded by CEO Liza Mash Levin and CTO Omri Haviv in 2020, Gable has developed a platform that allows employees to see where their coworkers are working that day and book a desk alongside them while the company can manage budgets and monitor employee satisfaction.

Mash Levin said, "Most employees want flexibility, but they also want the ability to meet with coworkers and connect. Meanwhile, companies find it hard to provide workspaces across locations, stay on top of budgets, and have insight into how the spaces are being utilized. That’s where Gable comes in."

Gable enables employees to search and book from thousands of available workspaces within a predetermined budget. The custom website allows anyone from the team to invite others to join them at any location and for employees to see where each other is working. Companies using Gable have seen employees' interest in coming into the office jump by 75%. New features extend the ability to reserve and manage events and book a desk at the company’s permanent offices.

The solution addresses difficulties faced by HR, People Operations, Real Estate and Workplace teams. Gable sources and vets each location and lets HR and real estate control how much they spend on flex spaces with a pay-as-you-go model and measure the effectiveness of their real estate spending while dramatically reducing real estate costs. The centralized management suite integrates with HRIS tools and Slack, saving People Operations tens of hours a month. Gable has rapidly grown with over 50 companies - such as Wheel and Docker - and 5,000 employees using the platform. Employees have reported a four-five times increase in productivity, collaboration and satisfaction.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 28, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.